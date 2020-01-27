Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USAS opened at $2.85 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

