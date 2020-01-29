AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COLD. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. State Street Corp boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,306 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,565,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 6,978.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,623,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,517 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $47,672,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 861,296 shares during the last quarter.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

