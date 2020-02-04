Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $179.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $7,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $280,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.46. 864,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $173.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

