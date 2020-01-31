Ameriprise Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $20.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $170.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day moving average of $150.87. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $173.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

