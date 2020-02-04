Ameriprise Financial, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $18.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $18.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.00. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $167.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.17. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $173.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $11,718,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

