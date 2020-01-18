Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.95

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.95 and last traded at $170.61, with a volume of 27251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.29.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?