Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ABCB stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

