Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96, Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. 313,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,116. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

