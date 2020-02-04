Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1,084.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 166,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

