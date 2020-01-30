Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 58,756 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 166,468 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.