Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABCB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 58,756 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 71,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

