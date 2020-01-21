Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Amerisafe posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.48 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMSF. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

AMSF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $113,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,287.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $35,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,026.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in Amerisafe by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

