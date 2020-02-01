AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.17

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $4.13. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In other news, CEO James T. Huerth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,527.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmeriServ Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.00% of AmeriServ Financial worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

