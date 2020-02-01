AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

ABC stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

