AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Posts Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.55-7.80 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.65. 50,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,820. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained