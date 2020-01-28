Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Ames National stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 2,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,962. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.59. Ames National has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATLO. BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

