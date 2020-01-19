Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Ames National stock remained flat at $$27.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.59. Ames National has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ames National in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ames National by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ames National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

