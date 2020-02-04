AMETEK (AME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.62.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,291 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

