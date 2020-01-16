AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 705,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio