AMETEK Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 943 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,421% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 640.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.71. 2,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.02. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $72.10 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

