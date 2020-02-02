AMETEK’s (AME) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AME. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.62.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $72.10 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 32.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

