Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 9,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.20. 563,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

