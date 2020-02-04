Amgen, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

