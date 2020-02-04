Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $252.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

