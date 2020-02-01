Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.85-$15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.41 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,955,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

