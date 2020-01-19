Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $277.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.22.

AMGN stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.37. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

