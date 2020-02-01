Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price hoisted by Cfra from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.81.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $10.10 on Friday, hitting $216.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,955,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.69. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after buying an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

