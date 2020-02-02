Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.90.

Shares of AMGN opened at $216.05 on Friday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Amgen by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241,185 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

