Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Down to $226.15

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $233.54, but opened at $226.15. Amgen shares last traded at $216.05, with a volume of 5,967,766 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.90.

The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

