Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

