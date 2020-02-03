Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) vs. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Financial Survey

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amgen and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 1 11 12 0 2.46 Denali Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Amgen presently has a consensus target price of $237.90, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 34.48% 80.26% 14.50% Denali Therapeutics -44.73% -13.37% -10.24%

Risk and Volatility

Amgen has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amgen and Denali Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $23.75 billion 5.41 $8.39 billion $14.40 15.00 Denali Therapeutics $129.16 million 17.22 -$36.24 million ($0.39) -59.38

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amgen beats Denali Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Further, it is developing LF1, an undisclosed large molecule program to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Additionally, the company has various seed programs under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in South San Francisco, California.