Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS) Shares Down 0.7%

Amiad Water Systems Ltd (LON:AFS) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.53), 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.55).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42.

Amiad Water Systems Company Profile (LON:AFS)

Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.

Featured Story: Golden Cross