Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $228,735.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $228,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

