Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,808.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $211,976.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,195.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,380 shares of company stock worth $3,228,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks