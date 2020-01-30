Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Receives GBX 216.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 216.25 ($2.84).

AMGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Stephan Wilcke sold 1,506,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £948,878.28 ($1,248,195.58).

Amigo stock opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.75) on Monday. Amigo has a one year low of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64, a current ratio of 22.39 and a quick ratio of 22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. Amigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

