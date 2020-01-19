Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives $12.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 606,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $498,132.00. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $502,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,752 shares of company stock worth $1,669,383. Corporate insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 37,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

