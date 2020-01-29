Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $498,132.00. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 37,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $502,010.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,752 shares of company stock worth $1,669,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,822,000 after buying an additional 661,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,744,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 554,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,379,000 after buying an additional 425,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 508,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 350,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?