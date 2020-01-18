AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $68.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,092,809.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,295.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,568 shares of company stock worth $6,407,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

