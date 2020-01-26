AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AMN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Plagman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMN. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

AMN opened at $66.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,797.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

