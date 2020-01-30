AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.98

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.82, with a volume of 2041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,354,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,801,000 after acquiring an additional 146,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 747,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 349,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 131,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

