AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

AMN opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $68.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,092,809.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,295.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $1,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 92,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

