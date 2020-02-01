AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Sidoti

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Sidoti from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

AMN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

NYSE AMN opened at $67.38 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

