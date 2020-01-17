Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 11.6%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) shot up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.02, 2,376,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,749,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

