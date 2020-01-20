Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q4 guidance at $0.89-0.91 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $3.61-3.63 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APH opened at $109.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $5,524,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

