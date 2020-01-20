Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. Amphenol reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $6,095,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after buying an additional 1,526,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,590,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,463,000 after buying an additional 1,461,054 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 26.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,639,000 after buying an additional 489,283 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com