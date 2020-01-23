Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.76-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.24-8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.Amphenol also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.76-3.84 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $105.34 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In related news, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Swap