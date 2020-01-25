Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) rose 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 2,818,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,848,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

