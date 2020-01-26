Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX) Trading Up 11.1%

Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), approximately 20,300 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of $4.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.08.

About Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX)

Amplia Therapeutics Limited, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis in Australia. Its clinical development pipeline comprises two lead molecules, AMP945 and AMP886 that inhibits FAK. The company also manufactures and sells drugs.

