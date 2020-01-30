Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:DIVO)

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

