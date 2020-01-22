Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Trading Down 2.8%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) shares dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81, approximately 13,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 841,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.

